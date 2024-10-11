Anthony Edwards' Status For 76ers-Timberwolves Game
On Friday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves will play the Philadelphia 76ers in Iowa for their second preseason game.
After missing their 124-107 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Edwards will make his 2024-25 preseason debut against the 76ers.
Via Alan Horton: "Anthony Edwards will make his preseason debut tonight vs. Sixers."
Edwards is coming off the best season of his four-year career where he averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
After making the 2024 Western Conference finals and winning a Gold medal at the Olympics in Paris, Edwards is expected to solidify himself as a top-five player in the league.
The good news for Timberwolves fans is that Edwards is playing.
However, they will have wait to see Julius Randle make his debut for the franchise.
Via Dane Moore of Blue Wire: "Chris Finch says Julius Randle is out again tonight, but that he will play next week before preseason is over.
Finch also says Rudy Gobert is a game-time decision tonight."
Randle is expected to be a huge addition to the team after averaging 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range in 46 games for the New York Knicks last season.
The Timberwolves will play their first game of the regular season on October 22 when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers.