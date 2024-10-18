Anthony Edwards' Status For Nuggets-Timberwolves Game
On Thursday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves will play the Denver Nuggets at the Target Center for their final preseason game.
The Timberwolves come into the night with a 2-2 record in their first four games.
For Thursday's showdown with Denver, the team will be without superstar guard Anthony Edwards.
Via Timberwolves PR: "Tonight’s @Timberwolves starters vs. Denver:
Dillingham
Dozier
Shannon Jr.
Minott
Garza
OUT
Conley
Edwards
McDaniels
Randle
Gobert
Reid
DiVincenzo
Alexander-Walker
Ingles"
Edwards is coming off an incredible year where he made his second All-Star Game and averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
He led the franchise to the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season.
The Timberwolves will play their first game of the regular season on October 22 when they visit LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in California.
With all their stars out, the Timberwolves will give some of their younger players a chance to get minutes during Thursday's game.
As for the Nuggets, they enter the evening with an 0-4 record in the preseason.
They will play their first game of the regular season on October 24 when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Denver.
Last season, the Nuggets lost to the Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).