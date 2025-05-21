Anthony Edwards Suffers Injury Scare In Timberwolves-Thunder Game
On Tuesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are playing the Thunder in Oklahoma City for Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
Anthony Edwards had 12 points, five rebounds, one assists and one block while shooting 3/6 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in his first 18 minutes of playing time.
The All-Star guard also suffered an injury scare when he briefly went to the locker room.
Via ESPN: "Anthony Edwards went back to the locker room after turning his ankle on this play in Game 1."
The good news for the Timberwolves is that Edwards returned to the court only a short time later.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Anthony Edwards just emerged from the locker room at the 7:01 mark of the 2Q. Spent five minutes of game time back there, but looks like he is re-entering immediately."
Edwards finished his fifth NBA regular season with averages of 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 79 games.
Via SneakerReporter: "Anthony Edwards finished the half with 13 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist.
Always impressive when he comes back on the court after a tweak or something. Ant Man is as tough as they come"
Game 2 of the series will be on Thursday night (also in Oklahoma City).
The teams will then head to the Target Center for Game 3 on Saturday night in Minnesota.