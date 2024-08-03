Anthony Edwards Throws Down Windmill Dunk In USA-Puerto Rico Game

Anthony Edwards goes OFF for #USABMNT as they defeat Puerto Rico... finishing Group C play 3-0! 🇺🇸



AE: 26p (11-15 FGM)

JE: 15p, 2b, 2a

LBJ: 10p, 8a, 6r

JT: 10p, 10r, 2s

AD: 10p, 6r, 3a, 2b

KD: 11p (3 3PM), 4r#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/gCsi00efuQ