Anthony Edwards Throws Down Windmill Dunk In USA-Puerto Rico Game
Anthony Edwards is one of the most exciting players in basketball.
The Minnesota Timberwolves star is currently playing for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
During the game, he threw down a huge dunk that got a lot of views on social media.
Via NBC Olympics & Paralympics: "Anthony Edwards breaks out the WINDMILL in Paris! 🔥 #ParisOlympics
📺 NBC and Peacock"
Team USA won by a score of 104-83 to improve to a perfect 3-0 in the tournament.
Edwards led the way with 26 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 11/15 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range off the bench.
Via The NBA: "Anthony Edwards goes OFF for #USABMNT as they defeat Puerto Rico... finishing Group C play 3-0! 🇺🇸
AE: 26p (11-15 FGM) JE: 15p, 2b, 2a LBJ: 10p, 8a, 6r JT: 10p, 10r, 2s AD: 10p, 6r, 3a, 2b KD: 11p (3 3PM), 4r"
Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Georgia.
He is only 22, so this is his first time competing in the Olympics.
The two-time NBA All-Star is coming off another fantastic season for the Timberwolves.
He finished the year with averages of 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
The Timberwolves reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season when Kevin Garnett was still on the roster.