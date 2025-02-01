Anthony Edwards' Updated Status For Wizards-Timberwolves Game
On Saturday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Washington Wizards at the Target Center.
For the game, the Timberwolves could be without their best player, as Anthony Edwards has been added to the injury report.
The All-Star guard is averaging 26.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 42.3% from the three-point range in 48 games.
Via Dane Moore of Blue Wire: "Anthony Edwards has been added to the Wolves’ injury report for tonight’s game against Washington with an illness. He’s listed as questionable."
The Timberwovles are coming off a 138-113 win over the Utah Jazz.
Edwards led the way with 36 points, six rebounds, 11 assists and three blocks while shooting 12/18 from the field and 6/9 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "The first player in franchise history with
450+ points
50+ rebounds
50+ assists
in a month."
The Timberwovles are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 27-21 record in 48 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak (and 7-3 over their last ten).
Following the Wizards, the Timberwolves will play their next game on Monday when they host the Sacramento Kings.
At the Target Center, they have gone 12-10 in 22 games.
On the other size, the Wizards have been the worst team in the NBA with a 6-41 record in 47 games.
They are in the middle of a 16-game losing streak.