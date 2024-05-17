Anthony Edwards' Viral Instagram Post After Nuggets-Timberwolves Game
On Thursday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets (at home) by a score of 115-70 to win Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.
Anthony Edwards led the way with 27 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals while shooting 8/17 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
After the huge win, Edwards made a post to Instagram that had over 300,000 likes in less than three hours.
Edwards captioned his post: "9 More
#LockIn
#5"
The Timberwolves had been down 3-2, so a loss would have ended their season.
Game 7 will now be on Sunday in Denver.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.
The Mavs lead the Thunder 3-2 with Game 6 on Saturday in Dallas, Texas.
Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of UGA and is in his fourth season in the league (all with the Timberwolves).
He is coming off a year where he averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
They beat Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in the first round (in four games).
Last season, the Timberwolves lost to the Nuggets in the first round (in five games).