Anthony Edwards' Viral Instagram Post After Timberwolves-Nuggets Game 7
On Sunday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Denver Nuggets by a score of 98-90 in Game 7 of their second round playoff series.
The Nuggets have now been eliminated, while the Timberwolves are headed to their first Western Conference Finals since the 2004 season.
Anthony Edwards didn't have his best game, but still finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals while shooting 6/24 from the field and 2/10 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
He also played excellent defense in the second half.
After the big victory, Edwards made a post to Instagram that had over 200,000 likes and 3,800 comments in less than two hours.
Edwards captioned his photos: "8 More #LockIn #5"
Edwards is only in his fourth season in the NBA, but he is clearly among the 15 best players in the league.
He is averaging 28.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in his first 11 games of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
They swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round, and will now face off against the Dallas Mavericks in the Conference Finals.
Game 1 of the series will be on Wednesday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 23 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.