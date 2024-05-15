Anthony Edwards' Viral Quote About Nikola Jokic After Timberwolves-Nuggets Game
On Tuesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves faced off against the Denver Nuggets for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series (in Colorado).
The Nuggets won by a score of 112-97 to take a 3-2 lead in the series.
Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic was incredible and finished with 40 points, seven rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and one block while shooting 15/22 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Anthony Edwards met with the media and his quote about Jokic went viral (h/t Ben Golliver of The Washington Post).
Edwards: "He's the MVP, he's the best player in the NBA, and he showed it the last three games, three games in a row. He was special tonight. I gotta give him his flowers. I don't know. He was that guy tonight."
Edwards has also had a stellar 2024 NBA postseason.
The former UGA star finished the loss with 18 points, four rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting 5/15 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
Game 6 of the series will be on Thursday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.
That series is tied up at 2-2 with Game 5 on Wednesday evening in Oklahoma City.
Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and is in his fourth season in the league.