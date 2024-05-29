Anthony Edwards' Viral Quote After Minnesota Timberwolves Win Game 4
On Tuesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves kept their season alive by winning Game 4 of the Western Conference finals by a score of 105-100.
Anthony Edwards led the way with 29 points, ten rebounds and nine assists while shooting 11/25 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the All-Star guard spoke to Allie LaForce of the NBA on TNT, and one of his quotes went viral (h/t Bleacher Report).
Edwards: "I've never been swept, so I took it personal. I didn't want to get swept, I definitely didn't want to get swept. Not on their home court, hearing the fans talk trash all day. I think we came out, and we competed at a high-level today."
The Timberwolves will now host Game 5 of the series on Thursday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
If they are able to stay alive, the teams will return to Dallas for Game 6 on Saturday evening.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against the Boston Celtics.
The Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals.
Edwards is in his fourth season in the NBA and is already (arguably) the best shooting guard in the league.
He is in the NBA playoffs for the third straight season, but this is the first time the Timberwolves have been out of the first round in that span.
They are in the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2004.