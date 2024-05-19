Anthony Edwards' Viral Quote Before Timberwolves-Nuggets Game 7
On Sunday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves will play the Denver Nuggets (in Colorado) for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.
Before the game (on Saturday), All-Star guard Anthony Edwards met with the media and one of his quotes got a lot of attention.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Anthony Edwards when asked if him and the Wolves want to win Game 7 for veteran point guard Mike Conley, who is 0-for-4 in Game 7s in his career:
“I want to win for myself”"
Edwards has been outstanding during the 2024 NBA playoffs.
He has turned himself into arguably a top-ten player in the league, and is averaging 30.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 53.5% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point range through the first 11 games of the postseason.
Via The Minnesota Timberwolves: "most PPG in first 10 games of a postseason: ▪️Kobe Bryant (32.4 PPG - 2001) ▪️LeBron James (30.9 PPG - 2006) ▪️Anthony Edwards (30.2 PPG - 2024)"
As for Conley, he is one of the team's most important players.
He missed Game 5 (the Timberwolves lost), then returned in Game 6 (the Timberwolves won 115-70).
The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference, and they beat Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in the first round (in four games).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.
Currently, the Mavs lead the Thunder 3-2 with Game 6 on Saturday in Dallas.