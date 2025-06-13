Arizona Cardinals Star Kyler Murray Reacts To Devin Booker's Instagram Post
Devin Booker is is coming off his 10th season playing for the Phoenix Suns.
At 28, he is already on the way to becoming a franchise legend.
This week, Booker made a post to Instagram that had over 150,000 likes.
He wrote: "The Gr8"
One person who left a comment on Booker's post was Arizona Cardinals star Kyler Murray.
His comment had over 1,100 likes.
He wrote: "Does bro do play dates or is he all business?"
Murray and Booker are two of the most important players in Arizona sports history.
Therefore, fans of the Cardinals and Suns will likely enjoy seeing the interaction.
Booker finished his season with averages of 25.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point range in 75 games.
He led the franchise to the 2021 NBA Finals, but the team is coming off a year where they missed the postseason.
Via The NBA (on February 3): "Devin Booker just became the @Suns all-time leading scorer ‼️
15,668 points and counting.."
On the other side, Murray was the first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma.
He has spent all six years of his pro career with the Cardinals.
This past season, the 27-year-old threw for 3,851 yards and 21 touchdown passes.
Via Field Yates on (September 15): "Kyler Murray is done for the today. His final stat line:
17-of-21
266 passing yards
3 passing TD
5 rushes
59 rushing yards
A perfect 158.3 passer rating"