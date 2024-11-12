Atlanta Hawks And Boston Celtics Injury Reports
On Tuesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics will face off in Massachusetts.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
Via The Atlanta Hawks on Monday: An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow's game at Boston: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hamstring tendinopathy): Out
Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder subluxation): Out
De’Andre Hunter (personal family reasons): Out
Vit Krejci (right adductor strain): Out
Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis): Out
Cody Zeller (not with team): Out
Via The Boston Celtics on Monday: "Injury Report for tomorrow vs. Atlanta:
Al Horford (left big toe sprain) - QUESTIONABLE
Kristaps Porzingis (left posterior tibialis tendon turgery rehabilitation) - OUT
Jaden Springer (left knee tendinopathy) - QUESTIONABLE
Jayson Tatum (left ankle sprain) - QUESTIONABLE"
The Hawks enter the evening with a 4-7 record in their first 11 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
Most recently, the Hawks lost to the Chicago Bulls by a score 125-113.
Following their matchup with the Celtics, they will play their next game on Friday evening when they host Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards at State Farm Arena.
As for the Celtics, they are 9-2 in their first 11 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 113-107.
Following Atlanta, the Celtics will visit the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at Barclays Center.