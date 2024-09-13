Atlanta Hawks And Los Angeles Clippers Make G League Trade
Joey Hauser is coming off a season where he played for the Ontario Clippers (G League affiliate of the Los Angeles Clippers).
He finished the regular season with averages of 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 34 games (six starts).
On Wednesday, the College Park Skyhawks (G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks) announced two trades (one was to acquire Hauser's rights).
Via The Skyhawks: "The College Park Skyhawks have acquired a 2025 1st round pick (via IMA) and the returning rights to Michael Devoe from the Memphis Hustle, in exchange for the returning rights to Miles Norris and Joel Ayayi."
Via The Skyhawks: "In a related move, the College Park Skyhawks have acquired the returning rights to Joey Hauser from the San Diego Clippers in exchange for the 2025 1st round pick from Memphis (via IMA)."
Earlier in the offseason, Billy Reinhardt reported that Hauser would sign an Exhibit 10 deal with the Atlanta Hawks.
Based on all the news, Hauser will likely begin the 2024-25 season with the College Park Skyhawks.
Via Reinhardt on August 21: "Free agent forward Joey Hauser is signing a one-year Exhibit 10 deal with the Atlanta Hawks, sources say.
Hauser, who shot 43.8% from three in the G-League last season, will have an opportunity to compete for a roster spot in Atlanta."
The Hawks are coming off a season where they were the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.