Atlanta Hawks And New York Knicks Injury Reports For NBA Cup
On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks will face off at Madison Square Garden for the chance to go to Las Vegas (NBA Cup).
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Hawks have ruled out Cody Zeller.
Dominick Barlow, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Mouhamed Guye, Jalen Johnson, Seth Lundy and Keaton Wallace are all questionable.
Trae Young is probable.
The Knicks will be without Mitchell Robinson, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Ariel Hukporti.
Karl-Anthony Towns is probable, while Josh Hart is listed as questionable.
The Hawks enter the night as the seventh seed in the east with a 13-12 record.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten (and most recently lost to the Denver Nuggets by a score of 141-111).
Via The NBA: "TRAE YOUNG. JALEN BRUNSON.
WINNER GOES TO VEGAS 🏆
The No. 3 Hawks visit the No. 2 Knicks in the Quarterfinals of the #EmiratesNBACup TONIGHT at 7pm/et on ESPN!"
On the other side, the Knicks are 15-9, which has them as the fourth seed.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten (and most recently beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 113-108).
During the 2021 NBA playoffs, the Hawks beat the Knicks (in five games).
Young had a sensational series, which created a fun rivalry with fans of New York.
In their most recent matchup, the Hawks beat the Knicks (at home) by a score of 121-116.
Young had 23 points and ten assists.