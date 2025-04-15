Atlanta Hawks And Orlando Magic Injury Reports
On Tuesday night, the Orlando Magic will host the Atlanta Hawks (in Florida) for the play-in tournament.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Hawks have ruled out Kobe Bufkin, Clint Capela, Jalen Johnson, Larry Nance Jr., Daeqwon Plowden, Jacob Toppin and Keaton Wallace.
Trae Young is probable.
Meanwhile, the Magic will be without Mac McClung, Trevelin Queen, Jalen Suggs, Ethan Thompson and Moritz Wagner.
The Hawks are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference after finishing the regular season with a 40-42 record.
They have made the NBA playoffs in three out of the previous four years.
Via Josh Robbins of The Athletic: "Here's a look inside a very blue Kia Center, where the Orlando Magic will host the Atlanta Hawks tonight in the 7 vs. 8 East Play-In Game. It's 4:18 p.m., and the lone player on the court is Hawks point guard Trae Young, who is hoisting shots."
On the other side, the Magic are coming off a year where they made the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020.
They are the seventh seed with a 41-41 record.
The winner of the game will face off against the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.
Via Noa Dalzell of Celtics on CLNS: "Joe Mazzulla says there are a group of coaches on the staff that were assigned to the Magic this season and a group that were assigned to the Hawks
Tonight, they’ll find out whose work will come into effect this week"