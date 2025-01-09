Atlanta Hawks And Phoenix Suns Injury Reports
On Thursday evening, the Phoenix Suns will host the Atlanta Hawks in Arizona.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
Via The Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday: "Bogdan Bogdanovic (injury management; left lower leg contusion): Probable
Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis): Probable
Onyeka Okongwu (facial contusion): Questionable
Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder surgery): Out
Jalen Johnson (right shoulder inflammation): Out
Larry Nance Jr. (fractured fourth metacarpal, right hand): Out
Cody Zeller (not with team): Out"
Meanwhile, the Suns will be without Jalen Bridges, Collin Gillespie, Royce O'Neale and TyTy Washington Jr.
The Hawks enter play as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 19-18 in their first 37 games of the season.
Most recently, the Hawks beat the Utah Jazz by a score of 124-121.
Young made a buzzer-beater from beyond half-court to win the game.
Meanwhile, the Suns have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA to start the 2024-25 season.
They enter the night as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 16-19 record in 35 games.
In their most recent game, the Suns lost to LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 115-104.
Thursday's matchup will be the first time the Suns and Hawks have faced off during the 2024-25 season.
In their last meeting, the Suns beat the Hawks by a score of 128-115 (in Arizona) on March 21.
Devin Booker led the way with 30 points.