Atlanta Hawks And Phoenix Suns Officially Complete Trade
Over the weekend, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns had made a two-player trade.
On Monday afternoon, the Hawks have officially announced that the trade has been completed.
Via The Hawks: "The Atlanta Hawks have acquired forward David Roddy from the Phoenix Suns, in exchange for forward E.J. Liddell, the team announced today."
Liddell had been acquired by the Hawks in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this month.
He was the 41st pick in the 2022 NBA Draft (out of Ohio State) and played in eight games for the Pelicans.
During his final season of college, Liddell averaged 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.6 blocks per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 32 games.
Meanwhile, Roddy was the 23rd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft (out of Colorado State).
He has spent part of two seasons in the NBA with the Memphis Grizzlies (and Suns).
Last year, Roddy averaged 6.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 40.3% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range in 65 games (13 starts).
ESPN's Bobby Marks reported more details about the financials of the two players.
Via Marks on July 27: "Contracts for EJ Liddell and David Roddy
To PHX- Liddell: $2.1M and $2.3M (Team Option)
To ATL- Roddy: $2.8M and $4.8M (Team Option)
Atlanta has until 10/31 to exercise the Roddy option"
The Hawks are coming off a season where they missed the NBA playoffs, while the Suns lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round.