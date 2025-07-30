Atlanta Hawks Announce Heartbreaking News
Tom Cousins was extremely influential member of the Atlanta community.
He helped bring the Hawks to the city in 1968.
This week, the Hawks made the heartbreaking announcement that Cousins had passed away.
Via The Atlanta Hawks: "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Tom Cousins, a visionary builder of communities, unmatched philanthropist, and a former Hawks owner who had an enduring impact on the city’s sports landscape and the geographic footprint that now makes up our thriving Downtown Atlanta region. Developed by Cousins, the original home of the Hawks - the Omni Coliseum - shaped fans, memories and downtown for a quarter of a century.
Mr. Cousins, along with former Georgia Governor Carl Sanders, purchased and moved the Hawks from St. Louis to Atlanta in 1968, affirming Atlanta as a major metropolitan sports city and hub for the southeast. He was also a transformative leader in the community, whose many projects included the revitalization of Atlanta’s East Lake neighborhood.
We are grateful for his legacy and the countless lives he impacted."
Many fans sent their condolences.
@BijanFc7: "Rip to the man who saw the vision"
@SirMatthewT: "He forever changed Atlanta and the skyline will always have his fingerprints on it."
@TruBaneVirgo: "Rest in Paradise and thank you for your vision 🙏🏾🕊️"
@AntwaneWillisJr: "Rest In Peace to Atlanta legend Tom Cousins. His imprint on the city will last forever."
