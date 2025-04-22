Atlanta Hawks Comment On Trae Young's Viral Instagram Post

Trae Young through 7 seasons:



25.3 PPG

9.8 APG

6.7 FTM

2.6 3PM



6th most points scored (12,220)

1st most assist made (4,748)

10th most threes made (1,277)

3rd most free throws made (3,213)



Zero All-Star teammates. pic.twitter.com/g2no4EuQws