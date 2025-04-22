Atlanta Hawks Comment On Trae Young's Viral Instagram Post
On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks had their season come to an end when they lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament.
The Hawks (who made the Eastern Conference finals in 2021) have now missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.
After the game (on Tuesday), Trae Young sent out a bold Instagram post that had over 75,000 likes in less than two hours.
Young wrote: "ATL
7Years Down & Last I won’t be in the postseason!
~Love🙏🏽❤️🏀❄️
One person who left a comment was the Atlanta Hawks.
Their message had over 1,000 likes in less than two hours.
They wrote: "All love, Ice ❤️"
Young was the fifth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after one season at Oklahoma.
He finished this past year with averages of 24.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range in 76 games.
Via TraeMuse: "Trae Young through 7 seasons:
25.3 PPG
9.8 APG
6.7 FTM
2.6 3PM
6th most points scored (12,220)
1st most assist made (4,748)
10th most threes made (1,277)
3rd most free throws made (3,213)"
The Hawks were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-42 record (before losing to the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat in the play-in tournament).
Via The Atlanta Hawks (on April 20): "Trae Young clutch ranks this season:
1st in game winners
1st in assists
1st in free throws
3rd in points
3rd in threes"