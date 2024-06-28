Atlanta Hawks Star Dejounte Murray Reacts To Bronny James News
Bronny James was among the most talked about second-round picks in NBA history leading up to the draft.
The former USC star was selected with the 55th overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers, which makes NBA history.
Via The NBA: "LeBron James and Bronny James become the first father and son duo to be in the NBA at the same time.
Now they are teammates on the Lakers!"
Many people responded to the news on X, and one person who sent out a post was Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray.
His post had over 35,000 likes and 870,000 impressions in less than seven hours.
Via Murray: "BRON Getting To See His Son In The Same Jersey As Him Gotta Be The Biggest FLEX 💪🏽 Shoutout BRONNY!!!!!"
Bronny finished his one season in college with averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 25 games.
While he will probably spend a lot of time with the South Bay Lakers (G League), there will be a lot of excitement whenever he gets to share the court with his father.
As for Murray, the 2022 NBA All-Star is coming off his second year playing for the Atlanta Hawks.
He finished the season with averages of 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 78 games.
The Hawks were the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.