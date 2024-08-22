Atlanta Hawks Fans React To Trae Young NBA 2K25 Rating
Trae Young is coming off another excellent season for the Atlanta Hawks.
The superstar point guard finished the year with averages of 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 54 games.
On Thursday, NBA 2K revealed that Young will be rated as an 89 overall in the new game (NBA 2K25).
Fans responded to the rating on social media.
Via @BulwyfTimothy: "I knew they would hate rate him again. His defense has improved, he's still easily the best passer in the NBA, the best float game in the NBA, sick handles and range to spare...but let's make him 89...again."
Via @TraetheGoat011: "Laughable, Trae has been an 89 in the last 4 2ks, he should atleast be a 92"
Via @BravesDawgs: "LMFAOOOOOOOOOO
I will NEVER understand why this man is hated"
Via @Gokinoo: "Ain’t surprised at the disrespect, once we start winning it’s all gon be good tho"
While 89 is a very good rating, it's fair to argue that Young's talent should make him a player who is in the 90's.
The All-Star point guard has spent all of his six seasons with the Hawks.
His career averages are 25.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 407 games.
He has also appeared in 27 NBA playoff games and helped lead the Hawks to the 2021 Eastern Conference finals.