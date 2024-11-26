Atlanta Hawks Fined $100,000 For Trae Young Status Against Celtics
Earlier this month, the Atlanta Hawks pulled off a massive 117-116 victory over the Celtics in Boston.
The biggest reason for the win being so shocking was that the Hawks were playing without All-Star point guard Trae Young.
However, the Hawks have now been fined $100,000 for the decision to sit Young.
Via NBA Communications: "The NBA announced today that the Atlanta Hawks have been fined $100,000 for violating the league's Player Participation Policy in connection with Trae Young missing the team's Emirates NBA Cup game on Nov. 12 against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden."
Young is averaging 21.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 38.5% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 17 games.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "NBA says its investigation -- including review by an independent physician -- determined that the Hawks held Young out of a game that he could have played in."
The Hawks have had a slow start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
They are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 7-11 record in 18 games.
Currently, the Hawks are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
The Hawks will play their next game two games against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Wednesday's showdown will be in Ohio, while the teams will face off on Friday in Atlanta.
Young was the fifth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Oklahoma.
The three-time All-Star is in his seventh season (all with the Hawks).