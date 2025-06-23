Atlanta Hawks General Manager Makes Feelings Clear About Trae Young
Trae Young has spent all seven of his NBA seasons with the Atlanta Hawks.
In that span, the 26-year-old point guard has already made four NBA All-Star Games.
On Sunday, new Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh spoke about Young.
Saleh (h/t Caleb Johnson of 92.9 The Game): "We're locked in with Trae... We're just locked into next season, ready to move forward... A lot of his leadership from last season went probably unnoticed to the common eye. The way that he helped develop our young guys and make them better was significant."
Young finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 24.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range in 76 games.
The Hawks were the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-42 record.
They lost to the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat in the play-in tournament.
Via StatMuse: "Trae Young this season:
— 1st in 4Q PTS
— 1st in 4Q AST
— 1st in clutch AST
— 1st in clutch FTM
— 3rd in clutch PTS
— 3rd in clutch 3PM
Not even a finalist for Clutch Player of the Year."
Young was the fifth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Oklahoma.
He led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference finals during the 2021 season.
Via Zach Langley of Soaring Down South: "Nothing we didn’t already know, but Trae Young is not going anywhere.
Reminder: he will soon be eligible to sign an extension with Atlanta and I would expect that to get done fairly quickly."