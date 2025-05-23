Atlanta Hawks Legend Dominique Wilkins Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post
Dominique Wilkins is one of the best players in NBA history.
The former UGA star is most known for his 12-year run with the Atlanta Hawks.
Recently, Wilkins made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his son.
His post had over 12,000 likes.
Wilkins wrote: "Class of 2025…Proud Dad Moment!Congratulations, son! Watching you walk across that stage was an unforgettable moment. It feels like just yesterday you were reaching my knee cap now you’re standing tall, not just in height, but in character, drive, and heart.
Jacob, you continue to make me proud every single day. This is just the beginning of your next chapter. UGA, get ready here comes a real one!
Keep striving for greatness. I’ll always be in your corner. Go Dawgs!"
Many people left comments on his post.
@mjdsr_1979: "Wow, congrats. I didn’t know he was taller than Nique"
@seethbrum: "And he can hoop. Good work! Keep working!"
@jheripoole: "He's taller than Dom ?! I didn't know that, wow !! Congratulations Jacob !!!! Job well done !!"
Wilkins played 15 seasons for the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers (in addition to the Hawks).
His career averages were 24.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 46.1% from the field and 31.9% from the three-point range in 1,074 games.
While he never won a title, Wilkins is a Hall of Famer (and made nine NBA All-Star Games).
He retired after the 1999 season.