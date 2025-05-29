Atlanta Hawks Legend Dominique Wilkins Reacts To Michael Jordan NBA News
Michael Jordan remains the greatest basketball player of all time to a lot of fans.
Earlier this month, the news of Jordan joining the NBA on NBC (as a contributor) went viral.
Via NBA on NBC and Peacock: "A legendary addition to our team!
We’re thrilled to welcome Michael Jordan as a special contributor to the NBA on NBC and Peacock."
Recently, Atlanta Hawks legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Dominique Wilkins was asked for his thoughts on the news (via Kyle Odegard of Esports Insider, h/t Awful Announcing and HoopsHype).
Via Odegard: "I asked NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins what he thought of close friend Michael Jordan joining NBA on NBC.
"I was shocked. And I know this: if Jordan is doing this, it’s got to be a huge payday. Huge.""
Wilkins and Jordan were longtime competitors.
They faced off against each other 48 times over their legendary careers.
Jordan had the 30-18 advantage in those matchups.
Via NBA History: "On this day in 1988... Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins had a dunk-contest duel for the ages!"
Wilkins is most known for his time with the Hawks where he made nine NBA All-Star Games.
While he never won a title, he was among the most exciting guards of all time.
Via The Atlanta Hawks: "𝐇𝐚𝐰𝐤𝐬 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝, 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐬:
9x NBA All-Star
1986 NBA Scoring Champ
2x NBA Slam Dunk Champ"
As for Jordan, the NBA legend won six titles with the Chicago Bulls.