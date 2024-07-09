Atlanta Hawks Legend Joe Johnson Reacts To Dejounte Murray's Instagram Post
Dejounte Murray spent the last two seasons playing for the Atlanta Hawks.
The 2022 NBA All-Star was recently traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Following the big trade, Murray wrote a message to Atlanta on Instagram.
Murray captioned his post: "ATLANTA…🖤 Thank You 🙏🏽 For Welcoming Me And My Family And Making Us Feel Like We Was At Home. To My Brothers Over The Past 2 Years In ATL I Appreciate You Guys And Love You Guys Forever. To The Staff That I Built Relationships With I Thank All Of You. I Can’t Forget About All The Fans From When I Was Out With Family To Playing Games At State Farm Arena. The Love With The Fans Was So Dope And Just The Ones That Appreciated What I Stand For As A Man And Always Told Me Thank You For Not Really Missing Games And Just Competing Every Time I Stepped On The Floor!!! 💯 Thank You ATL🖤 I FW Yall 4L…. ✌🏽"
One person who left a comment was Hawks legend Joe Johnson.
Johnson wrote: "Whenever you come back to the A come get a session in bro @iso.yoga… good luck in NO 🫡"
Murray finished his two seasons in Atlanta with averages of 21.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 152 games.
The Hawks were able to make the NBA playoffs in 2023 (they lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round).
As for Johnson, he played seven out of his 18 seasons for the Hawks.
He made the NBA All-Star Game (with the Hawks) six times.