Atlanta Hawks Make Roster Move Before Heat Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Atlanta Hawks will play the Miami Heat (at home) in Georgia.
Before the game, the Hawks announced that they have signed Daeqwon Plowden.
Via Hawks.com: "The Atlanta Hawks have signed guard/forward Daeqwon Plowden to a two-way contract, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed."
Plowden played five seasons of college basketball at Bowling Green.
He has yet to make his NBA debut.
Right now, the 26-year-old is averaging 14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 14 G League games.
Via NBA G League: "Daeqwon Plowden is heading to the NBA! 👏
Congrats to the third year G League swingman on earning a Two-Way deal with the @ATLHawks . Plowden is our 16th #NBACallUp of the season."
The Hawks are coming off a 141-133 victory over the Chicago Bulls.
Via ClutchPoints: "The Hawks just had one of the greatest 4th quarters EVER.
Atlanta closed the game out on a 34-9 run over the final 6:20 of the game.
The Hawks had 50 points and just ONE turnover in the 4th quarter against the Bulls.
Chicago went from up 17 to down 5 in the 4th quarter without calling a single timeout despite having 2 remaining."
They are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 16-15 record in 31 games.
Over the last ten games, the Hawks have gone 6-4.
Following Miami, they will visit the Toronto Raptors on Monday.