Atlanta Hawks Officially Announce Controversial Cavs Trade
On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks will host the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
Before the game, the Hawks announced their trade with the Clevleand Cavaliers.
The biggest piece in the deal was De'Andre Hunter, who had been in his sixth year playing for Atlanta.
Via The Atlanta Hawks: "We have completed a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers, receiving Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, and draft compensation in exchange for De’Andre Hunter."
Hunter is in the middle of his best NBA season.
He leaves the Hawks with averages of 19.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 37 games.
Via StatMuse: "De’Andre Hunter this season:
— 19.0 PPG
— 46/39/86%
— 1st in bench PPG
— 2nd in PTS by a Hawk
Joining the best team in the East."
Many people reacted to the deal.
@LcPlaysSc: "I would say I hope everyone boycotts this sorry team until ownership is out of Tony Ressler’s hands but we’ve been doing that already."
@Chitownlegend6: "Why trade away someone like Hunter to your competition? Doesn’t make sense"
@AustinPlanet: "When Trae ask for a trade I won’t get mad. Tony Ressler is worth $13 Billion and refused to pay the tax or spend on the team. Bottom 3 in attendance is deserved."
Sam Quinn: "The Spurs legit got more value out of the Hawks trading Hunter and Bogdanovic than the Hawks got. How is that possible? What is going on in Atlanta?"