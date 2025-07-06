Fastbreak

Atlanta Hawks Officially Announce Trade With Timberwolves

The Atlanta Hawks announced their trade to acquire Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Ben Stinar

Dec 6, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks owner Tony Ressler celebrates after a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in overtime at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nickeil Alexander-Walker had a very productive season for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The former Virginia Tech star averaged 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 82 games.

On Sunday, the Atlanta Hawks officially announced their sign-and-trade with the Timberwolves to acquire Alexander-Walker.

Via Hawks.com: "The Atlanta Hawks have acquired guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a sign-and-trade transaction, in exchange for a 2027 second-round draft pick (Cleveland’s own) and cash considerations."

Alexander-Walker is expected to a huge addition to a Hawks team led by All-Star point guard Trae Young.

Via X User @zebster114: "Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 170 Deflections in 2024-25, that's 92nd percentile out of 400 players

Now is paired up with the player with the most Deflections in a season in NBA History (443 total, Dyson)

Played all 82 Games 2 years in a row"

Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Dec 23, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Alexander-Walker was the 17th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

He has also spent time with the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans over six seasons.

His career averages are 8.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 41.4% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 381 games.

NBA
Dec 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) reacts after making a basket during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

ESPN's Shams Charania reported the details of Alexander-Walker's contract.

Via Charania (on June 30): "Free agent Nickeil Alexander-Walker has agreed to a four-year, $62 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks, plus a player option and trade kicker, sources tell ESPN. CAA Co-Heads of Basketball Aaron Mintz/Austin Brown and Steven Heumann reached the contract with the Hawks tonight."

