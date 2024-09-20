Atlanta Hawks Officially Sign Celtics Player's Brother
The NBA preseason will begin next month, so teams around the league continue to finalize their training camp rosters.
On Friday, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have signed two new players.
Via Caleb Johnson of 92.9 The Game: "The Atlanta Hawks have signed guard Kevon Harris and forward Joey Hauser, the team announced today"
Hauser is coming off a season where he appeared in 50 G League games for the Ontario Clippers.
In 16 Showcase Cup Games, he averaged 8.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 45.1% from the three-point range.
The former Michigan State star is also the brother of Boston Celtics NBA Champion Sam Hauser.
On the other hand, Harris has played part of two seasons in the NBA for the Orlando Magic.
His career averages are 4.0 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 36 games.
Both players will likely be waived before the 2024-25 NBA season begins.
However, they are going to be significant additions to the College Park Skyhawks (G League affiliate of the Hawks) and could earn a spot in the NBA later in the season.
The Hawks are coming off a year where they were the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.
They lost to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season (four years ago).