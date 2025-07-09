Atlanta Hawks Officially Sign Elite 3-Point Shooter
Luke Kennard is one of the best shooters in the NBA.
The 29-year-old finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 8.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 43.3% from the three-point range in 65 games for the Memphis Grizzlies.
On Tuesday, Kennard officially signed a contract with the Atlanta Hawks.
Via Hawks.com: "ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks have signed guard Luke Kennard, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed."
The former Duke star was the 12th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
He has also spent time with the Detroit Pistons and LA Clippers over eight total seasons in the NBA.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported the details of his deal with the Hawks last month.
Via Charania (on June 30): "Free agent sharpshooter Luke Kennard has agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell ESPN. Kennard has been one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA, and Atlanta negotiated the new deal with CAA's Aaron Mintz and Dave Spahn."
The Hawks finished last season as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-42 record.
However, they lost to the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the straight season.
Via Hawks Lead: "Luke Kennard will be a fan favorite very soon
- Led the NBA in 3-point percentage in 2022–23 at 49.4% — nearly 50% from deep, an extremely rare feat.
- Career 3PT%: 43.9%
- Has never shot below 39% from three in any season."