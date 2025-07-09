Fastbreak

Atlanta Hawks Officially Sign Elite 3-Point Shooter

The Atlanta Hawks have signed Luke Kennard.

Ben Stinar

Jan 18, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The Atlanta Hawks logo is shown during warm-ups on Peachtree Night before a game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Detroit Pistons at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The Atlanta Hawks logo is shown during warm-ups on Peachtree Night before a game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Detroit Pistons at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-Imagn Images / Jason Getz-Imagn Images

Luke Kennard is one of the best shooters in the NBA.

The 29-year-old finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 8.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 43.3% from the three-point range in 65 games for the Memphis Grizzlies.

On Tuesday, Kennard officially signed a contract with the Atlanta Hawks.

Via Hawks.com: "ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks have signed guard Luke Kennard, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed."

The former Duke star was the 12th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

He has also spent time with the Detroit Pistons and LA Clippers over eight total seasons in the NBA.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported the details of his deal with the Hawks last month.

Via Charania (on June 30): "Free agent sharpshooter Luke Kennard has agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell ESPN. Kennard has been one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA, and Atlanta negotiated the new deal with CAA's Aaron Mintz and Dave Spahn."

The Hawks finished last season as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-42 record.

However, they lost to the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the straight season.

Via Hawks Lead: "Luke Kennard will be a fan favorite very soon

- Led the NBA in 3-point percentage in 2022–23 at 49.4% — nearly 50% from deep, an extremely rare feat.

- Career 3PT%: 43.9%

- Has never shot below 39% from three in any season."

NBA
Mar 3, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard (10) handles the ball as Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) defends during the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.