Atlanta Hawks Officially Sign Former NBA 2nd-Round Pick
Nikola Djurisic was the 43rd pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after playing four seasons overseas.
He spent the 2024-25 season in the G League (with the College Park Skyhawks).
On Friday, the Atlanta Hawks officially announced that they had signed the 21-year-old.
Via Hawks.com: "The Atlanta Hawks have signed forward/guard Nikola Đurišić, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed."
Djurisic finished his rookie season in the G League with averages of 12.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 39.8% from the field and 18.1% from the three-point range in 24 games (three starts).
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: "The Atlanta Hawks have signed Nikola Djurisic to a three-year, $5.95 million deal, league sources told @hoopshype. The deal includes $1.27 million fully guaranteed for the 2025-26 season. Djurisic was the No. 43 pick of the 2024 NBA Draft."
At such a young age, Djurisic will be an intriguing addition to the the Hawks' bench for next season.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Standard contract for Djurisic via the Second Round Pick Exception.
Even though he was drafted in 2024 and played for the Hawks G League team, Djurisic never signed an NBA contract last season. That makes him still eligible to sign via the Second Round Pick Exception."
The Hawks are coming off a season where they lost to the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, so they missed the 2025 NBA playoffs.