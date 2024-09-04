Atlanta Hawks Player Reportedly On Trading Block

Clint Capela recorded 27 points, a career-high 26 rebounds and 5 blocks in tonight's Hawks win.



The last 4 players do reach 25+ PTS, 25+ REB and 5+ BLK in a game: Shaquille O'Neal, Dikembe Mutombo, Patrick Ewing and Hakeem Olajuwon. pic.twitter.com/cfqdHaRfaX