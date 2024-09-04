Atlanta Hawks Player Reportedly On Trading Block
Clint Capela is coming off another productive year for the Atlanta Hawks.
He finished the season with averages of 11.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 57.1% from the field in 73 games.
Over the previous two seasons, Capela has been mentioned in trade rumors.
Most recently, ESPN's Brian Windhorst spoke about Capela on The Hoop Collective Podcast.
Windhorst: "They have Clint Capela, who has been very available. I'm not saying they're going to trade Clint Capela for a star, but that's a salary."
Capela has been with the Hawks since the middle of the 2020 season.
Over 275 games with Atlanta, Capela has averages of 12.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 60.6% from the field.
The Hawks also made the Eastern Conference finals during the 2021 season.
Capela was the 25th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and has also spent time with the Houston Rockets over his ten seasons in the league.
His career averages are 12.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 62.1% from the field in 609 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 87 NBA playoff games (65 starts).
Via NBA History on January 20, 2021: "Clint Capela recorded 27 points, a career-high 26 rebounds and 5 blocks in tonight's Hawks win.
The last 4 players do reach 25+ PTS, 25+ REB and 5+ BLK in a game: Shaquille O'Neal, Dikembe Mutombo, Patrick Ewing and Hakeem Olajuwon."