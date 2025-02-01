Atlanta Hawks Player Ruled Out Due To Personal Reasons Sparks NBA Trade Speculation
On Saturday night, the Atlanta Hawks will play the Indiana Pacers in Indianpolis.
For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as Bogdan Bogdanovic has been ruled out due to personal reasons.
Saturday will be his second straight game out of action.
"Bogdan Bogdanovic (not with team): Out
Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder surgery): Out
Clint Capela (back spasms): Out
Jalen Johnson (torn labrum, left shoulder): Out
Cody Zeller (not with team): Out"
Bogdanovic has been a named mentioned in a lot of trade rumors as of late.
With Bogdanovic out due to personal reasons, many NBA fans reacted to the news with speculation on social media.
@HawksStan77: "He really going out the worst way . This was his last game as a hawk.
Could have atleast went out with a bang"
@_Kantrill_: "Get bogi zeller and capela outta here man sheesh. Looks like they taking up roster space at this point"
@Tsunamidrako: "This dude is shooting 37% from the field, I REPEAT 37% FROM THE FIELD!! Keep him away from the lakers"
@Younotsleek1: "Lakers and Hawks injury list both dropping at the same time, a day ahead totally nothing to see here."
@masonontwt: "so basically bogi is traded"
Bogdanovic is averaging 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 37.1% from the field and 30.1% from the three-point range in 24 games.
He is in his fifth season with the Hawks (and eighth in the NBA).