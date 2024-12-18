Atlanta Hawks Player Ruled Out For Remainder Of NBA Season
Kobe Bufkin is in his second season playing for the Atlanta Hawks.
The former Michigan star is averaging 5.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 38.3% from the field and 21.1% from the three-point range in ten games.
However, the Hawks have now announced that he will be out for the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Via The Atlanta Hawks: "After continued evaluation and additional medical opinions, guard Kobe Bufkin and the Hawks have determined that Bufkin will undergo surgery to address right shoulder instability on January 7, 2025.
He will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season and is expected to make a full recovery for the 2025-26 season."
Bufkin was the 15th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Hawks.
He finished his rookie year with averages 4.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shootin 37.0% from the field and 22.5% from the three-point range in 17 games.
Via Hawks Fan TV: "AJ Griffin and Kobe Bufkin in back to back years. These last couple of drafts have not been kind to us."
The Hawks are currently the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-13 record in their first 27 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and most recently lost to the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 110-102).
On Thursday night, the Hawks will resume action when they visit Chirs Paul and the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.