Atlanta Hawks Player Ruled Out To Start NBA Season
Kobe Bufkin is coming off his rookie season in the NBA for the Atlanta Hawks.
The former Michigan star averaged 4.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 37.0% from the field and 22.5% from the three-point range in 17 games.
On Monday, the Hawks announced that Bufkin will miss the start of the 2024-25 NBA season due to injury.
Via The Hawks: "Kobe Bufkin sustained a right shoulder injury during Saturday’s practice. He is undergoing testing and evaluation, and will be listed as out for Wednesday’s game vs. Brooklyn. An update will be provided as appropriate."
Bufkin was the 15th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
In addition to his time with the Hawks, he also played in the G League last season.
The 21-year-old averaged 23.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range in 14 games.
Considering Bufkin had been coming off a strong preseason, the news is extremely disappointing for the Hawks.
Via Hoop Central on October 17: "Kobe Bufkin tonight:
31 Points
4 Assists
3 Rebounds
7/14 3PM
Ready to take a leap this season. 🔥"
The Hawks finished last season as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.
They lost to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season (four years ago).
That said, the Hawks have a talented roster led by All-Star point guard Trae Young.