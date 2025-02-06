Atlanta Hawks Players Heartbroken Over De'Andre Hunter Cavs Trade
De'Andre Hunter was the fourth pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Virginia.
He has spent all six seasons of his career playing for the Atlanta Hawks.
On Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that he has been traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Via Charania: "The Atlanta Hawks are trading forward De'Andre Hunter to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks and two swaps, sources tell ESPN."
Several Hawks players made posts after the trade.
Onyeka Okongwu: "Define heartbreak:"
Jalen Johnson: "🥲"
Hunter is currently averaging 19.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 37 games.
Via StatMuse: "De’Andre Hunter this season:
— 19.0 PPG
— 46/39/86%
— 1st in bench PPG
— 2nd in PTS by a Hawk
Joining the best team in the East."
The Hawks have had a tough season as they are currently the ninth seed in the Eastern Conferene with a 23-28 record in 51 games.
They have gone just 1-9 over their last ten.
Via Hawks Fan TV: "No first round pick for a leading 6MOTY candidate. Niang still under contract until 2027 and 2nd round picks / pick swaps…. LOL.
Cool, we’re making changes which is good but that return is laughable. I think I have a bridge in Brooklyn I’d like to sell to the Hawks FO."
As for the Cavs, they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-10 record in 51 games.