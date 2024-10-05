Fastbreak

Atlanta Hawks Players React To Trae Young's Instagram Post

Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young made a post to Instagram.

Feb 12, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) gestures after being called for a technical foul against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Trae Young is going into his seventh season in the NBA (all with the Atlanta Hawks).

The former Oklahoma star is coming off another impressive year where he averaged 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 54 games.

After media day in Atlanta, the Hawks went to Athens, Georgia, for training camp.

On Friday, Young made a post to Instagram that had over 41,000 likes in three hours.

Young captioned his post: "Camp away was worth it.."

Two of his Hawks teammates left comments on the post.

Larry Nance Jr.: "HIM"

Bogdan Bogdanovic: "🧊🧊"

Trae Young's Instagram Post / October 4

Hawks fans will likely love seeing the two veterans on the roster react to Young's post.

Nance Jr. was acquired in the Dejounte Murray trade, and he is bringing a lot of experience to a young locker room.

He finished last year with averages of 5.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 57.3% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range in 61 games for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Larry Nance Jr.
Apr 27, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans Forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) stands on the court after a foul stops play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter of game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-Imagn Images / Matt Bush-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Bogdanovic has been teammates with Young on the Hawks for each of the previous four seasons.

The 32-year-old finished last season with averages of 16.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 79 games.

Hawks NBA
Jan 15, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11), guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13), and head coach Quin Snyder reacting to call in game against San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

The Hawks will play their first game of the season on October 23 when they host Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets at State Farm Arena.

Published |Modified
