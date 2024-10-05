Atlanta Hawks Players React To Trae Young's Instagram Post
Trae Young is going into his seventh season in the NBA (all with the Atlanta Hawks).
The former Oklahoma star is coming off another impressive year where he averaged 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 54 games.
After media day in Atlanta, the Hawks went to Athens, Georgia, for training camp.
On Friday, Young made a post to Instagram that had over 41,000 likes in three hours.
Young captioned his post: "Camp away was worth it.."
Two of his Hawks teammates left comments on the post.
Larry Nance Jr.: "HIM"
Bogdan Bogdanovic: "🧊🧊"
Hawks fans will likely love seeing the two veterans on the roster react to Young's post.
Nance Jr. was acquired in the Dejounte Murray trade, and he is bringing a lot of experience to a young locker room.
He finished last year with averages of 5.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 57.3% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range in 61 games for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Meanwhile, Bogdanovic has been teammates with Young on the Hawks for each of the previous four seasons.
The 32-year-old finished last season with averages of 16.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 79 games.
The Hawks will play their first game of the season on October 23 when they host Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets at State Farm Arena.