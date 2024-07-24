Atlanta Hawks React To Viral Kirk Cousins Video
Kirk Cousins has spent the previous six seasons playing for the Minnesota Vikings.
Over the offseason, the former Michigan State star signed a big contract with the Atlanta Falcons.
Via ESPN's Adam Schefter on March 11: "Compensation update: Falcons are giving QB Kirk Cousins a four-year, $180 million deal including $100 million guaranteed, per source. It’s $45 million per average per year."
On Wednesday, Cousins was seen walking into training camp wearing a vintage Atlanta Hawks jersey.
The clip went viral on social media, and the Hawks responded with a post on X.
Via The Falcons: ".@KirkCousins8 reporting for duty 🫡"
Via The Hawks: "Love the fit @KirkCousins8 🔥"
Cousins is from Illinois and Michigan, but his wife is from Georgia.
Cousins was initally the 102nd pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders.
He spent the first six seasons of his career with Washington before joining Minnesota.
Over his nine seasons as a starter, he led his teams to the NFL playoffs four times.
Via MLFootball: "HISTORIC: New #Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins is just FOUR touchdowns away from passing the great Joe Montana with 274."
As for the Hawks, they have a talented roster that is led by All-Star point guard Trae Young.
That said, they are coming off a year where they were the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.
They lost to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament and missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.