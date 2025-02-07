Atlanta Hawks Release 3-Year NBA Player After Cavs Trade
David Roddy had been in the middle of his first season playing for the Atlanta Hawks.
The former Colorado State star is averaging 4.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 27 games.
On Thursday night, the Hawks announced that they have waived Roddy.
Via the Atlanta Hawks: "We have requested waivers on forward David Roddy."
Roddy was the 23rd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
In addition to the Hawks, he has also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns.
At just 23, Roddy could be an intriguing addition to another team (after clearing waivers).
His career averges are 6.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point range in 162 games.
He has also appeared in eight NBA playoff games with the Suns and Grizzlies.
The Hawks are having a down year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-28 record in 51 games.
They have gone 1-9 over their last ten.
On Friday night, the Hawks will resume action when they host Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
The Hawks are coming off a season where they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time in three years.