Atlanta Hawks Release 4-Year NBA Player After Clippers Trade
Bones Hyland is in the middle of his fourth NBA season.
He is averaging 7.2 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 39.1% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 20 games for the LA Clippers.
On Thursday, Hyland was traded to the Atlanta Hawks.
Via Hawks.com: "ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks have completed a trade with the LA Clippers, it was announced today. The Hawks receive guards Terance Mann and Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland in exchange for guard Bogdan Bogdanovic and three second-round draft picks."
However, the Hawks will not be keeping the 24-year-old.
On Saturday, they announced that they have waived him.
Via The Atlanta Hawks: "We have requested waivers on guard Nah’Shon“Bones” Hyland, it was announced today. Hyland was acquired from the LA Clippers on Feb. 7, 2025."
Hyland has also spent time with the Denver Nuggets.
His career averages are 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 39.8% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 182 games.
He could be an intriguing free agent for a team to take a chance on (once he clears waivers).
As for the Hawks, they are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conferene with a 24-28 record in 52 games.
They have gone just 2-8 over their last ten.
On Saturday night, the Hawks will visit Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards.
The Hawks are coming off a season where they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time in three years.