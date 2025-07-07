Atlanta Hawks Release Former NBA 1st-Round Pick After Rockets Trade
David Roddy spent the 2024-25 season with the Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets.
He had averages of 4.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range in 33 games.
Roddy was recently traded back to the Hawks (via the Rockets) this week.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on July 6): "PHX: Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming, Koby Brea, Daeqwon Plowden, 2nd
HOU: Kevin Durant, Clint Capela
BKN: 2 2nds
GSW: Alex Toohey, Jahmai Mashack
ATL: 2nd swap, David Roddy, cash
LAL: Adou Thiero
MIN: Rocco Zikarsky, 2 2nds, cash"
However, the Hawks will waive the 24-year-old.
Via The Atlanta Hawks: "We have requested waivers on two-way forward David Roddy. Roddy was acquired from the Houston Rockets on July 6, 2025."
Roddy was the 23rd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Colorado State.
His career averages are 6.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 30.2% from the three-point range in 168 games.
Since he is still young, Roddy could get other opportunities from NBA teams before the start of training camp.
Via NBA G League (on February 12): "David Roddy is ON-FIRE! 🔥
He just drilled his ninth three of the game and is up to 31 points for the @blue_coats on ESPN+"
The Hawks finished the 2024-25 season as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-42 record.
However, they lost to the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat in the play-in tournament.