Atlanta Hawks Release Former NBA 1st-Round Pick After Rockets Trade

The Atlanta Hawks have waived David Roddy.

Ben Stinar

Jan 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward David Roddy (8) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward David Roddy (8) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

David Roddy spent the 2024-25 season with the Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets.

He had averages of 4.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range in 33 games.

Roddy was recently traded back to the Hawks (via the Rockets) this week.

Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on July 6): "PHX: Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming, Koby Brea, Daeqwon Plowden, 2nd

HOU: Kevin Durant, Clint Capela

BKN: 2 2nds

GSW: Alex Toohey, Jahmai Mashack

ATL: 2nd swap, David Roddy, cash

LAL: Adou Thiero

MIN: Rocco Zikarsky, 2 2nds, cash"

However, the Hawks will waive the 24-year-old.

Via The Atlanta Hawks: "We have requested waivers on two-way forward David Roddy. Roddy was acquired from the Houston Rockets on July 6, 2025."

Roddy was the 23rd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Colorado State.

His career averages are 6.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 30.2% from the three-point range in 168 games.

David Roddy
Jan 15, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward David Roddy (8) drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Since he is still young, Roddy could get other opportunities from NBA teams before the start of training camp.

Via NBA G League (on February 12): "David Roddy is ON-FIRE! 🔥

He just drilled his ninth three of the game and is up to 31 points for the @blue_coats on ESPN+"

The Hawks finished the 2024-25 season as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-42 record.

However, they lost to the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat in the play-in tournament.

