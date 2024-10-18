Atlanta Hawks Release Two Players After Thunder Game
On Thursday evening, the Atlanta Hawks played their final preseason game when they faced off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma.
The Hawks lost by a score of 104-99 to finish the preseason with a 1-3 record in four games.
After the loss, they announced that they have waived two players.
Via Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks: "The Hawks have waived Kevon Harris and Daeqwon Plowden.
The roster is now down to 18 and, if they want to, the Hawks can begin the season with the group they have."
Harris has played part of two seasons in the NBA with the Orlando Magic.
Over 34 games, his career averages are 4.0 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range.
Meanwhile, Plowden has played the previous two seasons in the G League.
He finished last year with averages of 11.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range in 33 games (nine starts).
The Hawks are coming off a season where they were the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.
They lost to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season (four years ago).
On October 23, the Hawks will play their first game of the regular season when they host the Brooklyn Nets at State Farm Arena in Georgia.