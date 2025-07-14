Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Interested In 5x NBA All-Star
Al Horford is still a reliable veteran at 39.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 60 games for the Boston Celtics.
This summer, Horford became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
On July 14, the five-time NBA All-Star still remains unsigned.
According to ESPN's Marc J. Spears, the Atlanta Hawks are a team with an interest in Horford.
Via Zach Langley of Soaring Down South: "Marc Spears listed the Atlanta Hawks as a team with interest in veteran free agent Al Horford this morning on NBA Today."
Horford played the first nine years of his career in Atlanta.
During his time with the franchise, he made four NBA All-Star Games (and reached the playoffs eight times).
They made the 2015 Eastern Conference finals.
Horford was the third pick in the 2007 NBA Draft out of Florida.
The 2024 NBA Champion has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder over 18 seasons.
Via NBA.com/Stats (on April 11): "Tonight, Al Horford became the 4th player in NBA HISTORY to record 1,300+ career BLK and 900+ career 3PM!
He joins:
Clifford Robinson (1390 BLK, 1253 3PM)
Rasheed Wallace (1460 BLK, 1086 3PM)
Brook Lopez (2057 BLK, 1074 3PM)
Historic combo of rim protection and shooting"
The Hawks have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two seasons.