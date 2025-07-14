Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Interested In 5x NBA All-Star

Tonight, Al Horford became the 4th player in NBA HISTORY to record 1,300+ career BLK and 900+ career 3PM!



He joins:



Clifford Robinson (1390 BLK, 1253 3PM)

Rasheed Wallace (1460 BLK, 1086 3PM)

Brook Lopez (2057 BLK, 1074 3PM)



Historic combo of rim protection and shooting 🚫🎯 pic.twitter.com/kAFey65cFC