Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Interested In Serbian Olympics Star
Aleksa Avramović is coming off a summer where he played for the Serbian Men's Basketball team at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The 29-year-old was one of the team's best players and averaged 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest in seven games.
Serbia defeated Germany to win the Bronze medal.
Recently, Ozonpress reported that the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers have an interest in signing the talented guard (h/t BasketNews).
Via Eurohoops Türkiye (translated to English): "🤔 The Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers are interested in Aleksa Avramovic, who is set to join CSKA Moscow this summer.
📰 Avramovic's contract with CSKA includes an NBA release clause valid until August 20."
Avramović has been teammates with Hawks star Bogdan Bogdanovic for Serbia.
Therefore, they already have a lot of chemistry.
Last season, Avramović averaged 10.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 29.5% from the three-point range in 24 EuroLeague games for Partizan Mozzart Bet.
He is currently a member of CSKA Moscow.
Via CSKA Moscow on August 10: "🥉 @KSSrbije is a bronze medalist of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris!
Congratulations to CSKA guard Aleksa Avramovic and our former players Nikola Milutinov, Dejan Davidovac and all Serbian brothers with a victory in the third place game"
As for the Hawks, they finished last season as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020.