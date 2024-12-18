Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Release Player Before Spurs Game
On Thursday evening, the Atlanta Hawks will play the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.
Before the game, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Hawks will waive Seth Lundy.
The former Penn State star did not appear in a game for the Hawks this season.
Via Scotto: "The Atlanta Hawks are waiving two-way guard Seth Lundy, sources told @hoopshype. Lundy is hurt with an ankle injury. He played in 9 games for Atlanta last season and averaged 20.4 points on 40% from 3-point range on 9 attempts per game, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in the G League"
Lundy was the 46th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
During his rookie season, he averaged 1.6 points per contest while shooting 23.5% from the field and 23.1% from the three-point range in nine games.
Scotto also added: "Seth Lundy, who had surgery in May to remove a bone spur, re-aggravated his ankle while working out before an Atlanta Hawks preseason game. The former 46th overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft will be re-evaluated in January, league sources told @hoopshype."
At just 24, Lundy will be a name to watch later in the season (or next year) once he gets healthy.
Via Hawks Watch Podcast: "Farewell to Seth Lundy. Unfortunately for him is just not what this Hawks team needs anymore. He is a good shooter, and a hard-worker, but does lack burst/tools needed on the defensive end at the NBA level. Hope he gets another shot with another team!"
As for the Hawks, they are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-13 record in their first 27 games.