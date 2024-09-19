Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Sign 2-Year NBA Player
Kevon Harris is coming off a year where he appeared in two games for the Orlando Magic.
He finished the season with averages of 2.0 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 66.7% from the field.
On Wednesday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Harris will sign a deal with the Atlanta Hawks.
Via Scotto: "The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with Kevon Harris, league sources told @hoopshype. Harris spent the past two seasons with the Orlando Magic and appeared in 36 combined games."
Harris went undrafted out of Stephen F. Austin in 2020.
He was able to spend two years with the Magic and has career averages of 4.0 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 36 regular season games.
The 27-year-old, who is from Georgia, also confirmed the news (via X).
Harris wrote: "Back at the crib🏡"
Based on the contract, Harris will likely be waived before the 2024-25 NBA season.
However, he could end up playing for the College Park Skyhawks (G League), which would give him a chance to earn a spot with the Hawks during the regular season.
The Hawks are coming off a year where they were the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.
They lost to the Chicago Bulls, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
In 2021, the Hawks reached the Eastern Conference finals.