Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Sign 2-Year NBA Player
On Friday evening, the Atlanta Hawks will host the Oklahoma City Thunder at State Farm Arena.
Before the game, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the team will sign Kevon Harris.
Via Charania: "The Atlanta Hawks plan to sign forward Kevon Harris to a 10-day contract out of their G League College Park affiliate, agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports Management told ESPN. Harris has played parts of the last two seasons with the Magic."
Harris appeard in two games for the Orlando Magic during the 2023-24 NBA season.
Via Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks: "Hawks have had an open roster spot for almost 3 weeks after waiving Bones Hyland.
Kevon Harris was in training camp with the Hawks and has played well in College Park this season.
He is averaging 19.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists with the Skyhawks."
Over part of two seasons with the Magic, Harris has NBA career averages of 4.0 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 36 games.
The Hawks come into play as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-32 record in 59 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Thunder, the Hawks will play their next game on Monday night when they visit Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Hawks are coming off a season where they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2021.