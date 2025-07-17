Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Sign 3-Year NBA Player
Caleb Houstan is coming off a season where he appeared in 58 games for the Orlando Magic.
The 22-year-old had averages of 4.1 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range.
On Thursday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported the news that Houstan is now signing with the Atlanta Hawks.
Via Scotto: "JUST IN: The Atlanta Hawks and Caleb Houstan agreed to a one-year deal, sources told @hoopshype. The 22-year-old shot 50.7% from 3-point range after the All-Star break and has improved his 3-point shooting in each of his first 3 NBA seasons. Agent Jason Glushon finalized the deal"
Houstan was the 32nd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Michigan.
He has career averages of 4.1 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.1% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 168 games.
Via Jack Dann of The State Hornet: "22 y/o, 6’8 SG/SF, 6’11 wingspan
His shooting and defense has progressed year over year, he was a 98th percentile shooter above the break and a 40% 3pt guy overall.
In his last 22 games:
6.5 pts.
51.4% 3pt (3.3)
2.5 AST:TOV"
The Hawks finished last season as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-42 record.
That said, they lost to the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat in the play-in tournament.
Via Hard Knock Hawks Podcast: "Hawks have added their 4th 3 point shooter of the offseason in Houstan
3 pt percentages in the 24-25 season:
Luke Kennard - 43%
NAW - 38%
Kristaps - 41%
Caleb Houstan - 40%"