Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Sign Elite Defender
Kobe Johnson played four seasons of college basketball at USC and UCLA.
He finished the 2024-25 season (at UCLA) with averages of 7.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 34 games.
On Thursday night, the 22-year-old went undrafted.
According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Johnson will now sign a deal with the Atlanta Hawks.
Via Givony: "NEWS: UCLA's Kobe Johnson has agreed to a deal with the Atlanta Hawks, a source told ESPN.
Three-time All-Defensive team member in the Pac 12 and Big Ten."
Johnson didn't put up big numbers during his college career, but he has proven to be a very reliable defender that could make him a noteworthy prospect at the next level.
He is also the brother of Hawks star forward Jalen Johnson.
Via Aaron Heisen of So Cal News Group: "Kobe Johnson joins his brother, Jalen, in Atlanta. The two remain very close, and worked out together in LA before Kobe’s senior year at UCLA."
The Hawks finished the 2024-25 season as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-42 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs after losing to the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat in each of their play-in tournament games.
ESPN's Shams Charania also reported that the team signed another undrafted free agent.
Via Charania: "Real Madrid’s Eli John Ndiaye agreed to a two-way contract with Atlanta Hawks, sources tell ESPN."
During the 2021 season, the Hawks reached the Eastern Conference finals.