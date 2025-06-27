Fastbreak

Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Sign Elite Defender

According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, the Atlanta Hawks will sign Kobe Johnson.

Ben Stinar

Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kobe Johnson (0) reacts during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Kobe Johnson played four seasons of college basketball at USC and UCLA.

He finished the 2024-25 season (at UCLA) with averages of 7.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 34 games.

On Thursday night, the 22-year-old went undrafted.

According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Johnson will now sign a deal with the Atlanta Hawks.

Via Givony: "NEWS: UCLA's Kobe Johnson has agreed to a deal with the Atlanta Hawks, a source told ESPN.

Three-time All-Defensive team member in the Pac 12 and Big Ten."

Johnson didn't put up big numbers during his college career, but he has proven to be a very reliable defender that could make him a noteworthy prospect at the next level.

He is also the brother of Hawks star forward Jalen Johnson.

Via Aaron Heisen of So Cal News Group: "Kobe Johnson joins his brother, Jalen, in Atlanta. The two remain very close, and worked out together in LA before Kobe’s senior year at UCLA."

The Hawks finished the 2024-25 season as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-42 record.

They missed the NBA playoffs after losing to the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat in each of their play-in tournament games.

ESPN's Shams Charania also reported that the team signed another undrafted free agent.

Via Charania: "Real Madrid’s Eli John Ndiaye agreed to a two-way contract with Atlanta Hawks, sources tell ESPN."

During the 2021 season, the Hawks reached the Eastern Conference finals.

